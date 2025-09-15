BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO) Short Interest Up 146.2% in August

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 70,400 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of XTWO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,642. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3,754.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

