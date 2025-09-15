Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the August 15th total of 937,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 643,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

