Hickory Point Bank & Trust Buys 1,070 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.1% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $141.38 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.