GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $281.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average of $234.15. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $286.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

