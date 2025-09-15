Davis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,188.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $505.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,218.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,133.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.