Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 11,205 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,323,000 after purchasing an additional 229,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.