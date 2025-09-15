Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $324.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $325.20. The company has a market cap of $531.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

