Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 1,100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.7% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $1,715,899,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after acquiring an additional 584,375 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after buying an additional 566,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $449.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

