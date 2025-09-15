Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $15.23. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 61,608 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 12,800 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,056.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 47,564,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,520,280. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 34,659 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $508,100.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 47,551,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,100,592. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 145,140 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,467.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 47,709,140 shares in the company, valued at $687,488,707.40. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 68.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 24.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

