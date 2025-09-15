Davis Investment Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Davis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $161.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.