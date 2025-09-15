JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Cut by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $95,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.67.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $306.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $843.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $307.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

