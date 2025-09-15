Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 30,469 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 853,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,469 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

