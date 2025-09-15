Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 421 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.2% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 220.6% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 180,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 124,486 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.17%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.