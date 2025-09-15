PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.