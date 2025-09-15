Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $121.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.19. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

