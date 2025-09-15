Hickory Point Bank & Trust Has $438,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

