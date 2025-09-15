1,129 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Acquired by Persium Advisors LLC

Persium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,868,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 36,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $238.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

