Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VOO opened at $604.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $585.76 and its 200-day moving average is $546.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $605.98. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

