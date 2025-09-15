RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
OTCMKTS:RNSHF remained flat at $42.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. RENISHAW PLC 20 has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.
