iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.83 and last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 27316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

