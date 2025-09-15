FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 11218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

