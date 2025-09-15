iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 13505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27,857.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Articles

