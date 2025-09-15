ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Short Interest Update

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,700 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,489,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.17. 219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203. The company has a market cap of $218.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $101.23.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.