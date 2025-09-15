Dover Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after acquiring an additional 39,893 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $4,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $431.10 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.49. The company has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.