Hickory Point Bank & Trust Purchases 40 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,558,000 after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,353,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0%

GD opened at $326.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $330.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

