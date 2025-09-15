Davis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after buying an additional 3,065,035 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $186,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Target by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,733,000 after buying an additional 1,042,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $90.03 on Monday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

