Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 355 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Accenture by 7.3% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 39.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Accenture by 28.7% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 14.4% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.92.

Accenture Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ACN opened at $238.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

