Reviewing PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) and PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Viper Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Viper Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of PrimeEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy 37.84% 3.92% 3.28% PrimeEnergy 16.54% 17.98% 10.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy and PrimeEnergy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy $980.75 million 11.24 $359.24 million $3.46 11.04 PrimeEnergy $237.80 million 1.17 $55.40 million $14.87 11.32

Viper Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy. Viper Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Viper Energy and PrimeEnergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy 0 0 16 0 3.00 PrimeEnergy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Viper Energy currently has a consensus price target of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.11%. Given Viper Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viper Energy is more favorable than PrimeEnergy.

Summary

Viper Energy beats PrimeEnergy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About PrimeEnergy

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

