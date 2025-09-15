Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.56. 24,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,709. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 20.05%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Dividend History for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

