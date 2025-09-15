Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENTA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8%

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.84. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.37.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 178,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.