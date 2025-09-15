Webster Bank N. A. Buys 3,146 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after buying an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

