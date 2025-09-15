Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.15. 62,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Macerich has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

