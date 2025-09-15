Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VOO opened at $604.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $605.98. The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

