Atlas Brown Inc. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Intel by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after buying an additional 6,829,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.