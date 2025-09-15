Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $215.62 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $216.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

