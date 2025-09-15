Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 25,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14. The stock has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

