Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 8.1%

QUAL stock opened at $190.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

