Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Increases By 94.2%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,100 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXOF remained flat at $59.86 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $88.72.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

