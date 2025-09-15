Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 858 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

