Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Purchased by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.5%

MKL opened at $1,955.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,967.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,906.81. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.