Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

