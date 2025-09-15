The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.2% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.5% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

