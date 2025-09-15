Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Hammerson”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $531.40 million 2.28 -$33.00 million ($0.67) -13.11 Hammerson $154.76 million N/A -$672.56 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hammerson 1 1 0 1 2.33

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Hammerson.

Risk and Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson -9.11% 12.90% 1.51% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Hammerson on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

