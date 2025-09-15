WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WW International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $0.75.

Get WW International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WW International

WW International Stock Performance

WW International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,404. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $287.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.30. WW International has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.