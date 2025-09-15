American Tower Corporation $AMT Position Increased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,784 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 272.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,390,000 after buying an additional 831,247 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $162,127,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT opened at $195.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

