Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases 1,342 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 447.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 503.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after buying an additional 1,582,257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $608,481,000 after purchasing an additional 183,813 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,808,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 122.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 565,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

CVS stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $75.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

