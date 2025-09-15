Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,000 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 499.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%

DFP traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. 42,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,482. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.