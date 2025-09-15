Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stock Holdings Decreased by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,081.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,137 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.3% during the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.5%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $293.50 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.58.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

