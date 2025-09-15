Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $13,869,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SAP by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $257.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.12. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $217.51 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The firm has a market cap of $315.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

