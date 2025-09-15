Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

